Erik ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over Bruno Fernandes TikTok video

Erik ten Hag has told Fulham that they should apologise for posting a video of Bruno Fernandes that mocked them and insisted they were “totally out of order”.

Fulham put a clip on Tiktok of the Manchester United captain writhing in apparent pain after a challenge by Sasa Lukic during their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday with the caption “so glad he’s ok”.

And Ten Hag mounted a staunch defence of Fernandes, who he had said was a doubt to play in Wednesday’s FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest but who went on to set up Casemiro’s late winner, as he accused opponents of targeting the Portugal international as he urged referees to give him more protection.

He urged Fulham to say sorry for the video as he said: “It is absolutely not right that a club makes such statement because it is totally out of order and wrong and they should apologise for this.”

Ten Hag was unhappy with the tackles Forest players made on Fernandes during United’s 1-0 win in the FA Cup tie.

He added: “I thought it was definitely on Saturday a foul and really misjudged from media, from social media, to blame him. That was my point yesterday and opponents are targeting him and that is not right. There were fouls on him even after the ball was kicked away.

“Opponents are targeting him and especially after Saturday when he had the knock and they see it and the referee should protect him there. It was so obvious they were looking for him.”

Ten Hag described Fernandes as one of the most professional players he has worked with. “First of all for his football skills, he is so creative, in the final third, creating chances, an absolutely key player,” he said. “He can score a goal but also his output, his contribution in defending, reading the situation, reading the press but also be the example by running and running in the right moments. He is absolutely [a case of] leadership by example.”

Ten Hag believes that Fernandes and Raphael Varane should be fit for Sunday’s Manchester derby but does not expect any of United’s injured players will return. Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund are set to sit out the clash at the Etihad Stadium along with Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, who are out for lengthier periods of time.

The Independent understands there was certainly no offence intended by Fulham with regard to the TikTok video.