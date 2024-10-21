Erik ten Hag relishing clash with ‘winner’ Jose Mourinho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Erik ten Hag is relishing his showdown with Jose Mourinho, labelling one of his predecessors as Manchester United boss as “an example for many, many managers”.

United head to Istanbul this week to take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League, offering up a reunion with Mourinho, who took charge at the Turkish club in the summer following his sacking by Roma.

The Portuguese is one of the most decorated managers in history and while he proved a divisive figure at United during his tenure from 2016-18, he won three trophies including the Europa League in 2017.

open image in gallery Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017 ( PA )

With United drawing their first two fixtures in this season’s competition, Ten Hag recognises the significance of the occasion and is looking forward to pitting his wits against Mourinho on Thursday.

“It’s a big game for both of us,” Ten Hag said at the Football Writers’ Association Northern Managers Awards dinner.

“I really enjoy facing him and playing against him. He has always good teams, he is a winner – he (has) won so many trophies – I think he is an example for many, many managers.”

Despite leading United to FA Cup glory at the end of last season, Ten Hag is again under scrutiny after an indifferent start to this campaign but the Dutchman accepts it comes with the territory.

“It is football, you have to live for now,” he said. “(What happened) is in the past, you have to prove (yourself) every day, you have to prove yourself every season so we have to go for it.

open image in gallery Rasmus Hojlund (centre_ scored his first Premier League goal since May on Saturday ( PA )

“We are in the start of the season and we will see where we end but our target is to win a trophy again.”

Some of the pressure on Ten Hag was eased on Saturday as United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the winner.

Having shown promise in a stop-start first campaign with United, Hojlund has had an injury-disrupted start to this season and his goal at the weekend was his first in the Premier League since May.

But now Hojlund is inching closer to full fitness, Ten Hag believes the 21-year-old Dane will continue to excel.

“He will always score,” Ten Hag added. “What is important is he is keeping fit. He picked up so many injuries in the first season and when he stays fit, he will score goals because that (is) proved (in) his stats.”

PA