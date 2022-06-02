Juan Mata joins Manchester United exodus as long-serving Spaniard is released
This is a summer of change at Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag takes charge
Long-serving Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is leaving when his contract expires at the end of June.
This is a summer of change at Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag takes charge and a number of big-name players head for the exit.
The departures of Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant have already been announced, with United confirming on Wednesday that academy graduates Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would follow suit.
Mata will join them in heading to pastures new at the end of his deal, having won four trophies and made 285 appearances since joining from Chelsea in January 2014.
“Manchester United can confirm that Juan Mata will depart the club when his contract expires this summer,” the Old Trafford giants said in a statement.
“Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies