Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has admitted Erik ten Hag is going to “one of the biggest clubs in the world” after being confirmed as Manchester United manager.

The Premier League side revealed on Thursday that the Dutchman has signed a three-year contract with the option to extend for a further year - beginning the role from the end of the season.

And Van der Sar, who spent six years as the number one keeper at Old Trafford between 2005 and 2011, understands Ten Hag’s decision to join the club despite feeling sad about his departure from the Eredivisie champions.

He said: “Four and a half years is a good amount of time, but we would have liked to have kept Erik at Ajax for longer.

"He is going to make the step to one of the biggest clubs in the world, in a fantastic league. We owe Erik a lot of thanks for what he has achieved with Ajax so far, but we are not done yet.

"At the end of the season, I will look back more extensively on his departure. For now, what matters is the final games of the season in which we all want to bring home the league title."

Ten Hag had been muted as the frontrunner for the job for some time as United looked for someone to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino was another candidate heavily linked with the role, but Ten Hag has now finally been announced.

Speaking about his appointment, Ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” Ten Hag said.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”