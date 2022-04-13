Manchester United are close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager with talks at an "advanced" stage.

The Ajax head coach emerged as United's preferred candidate in the past few weeks following a preliminary round of interviews and has since held further positive talks with the club's hierarchy.

Sources have stressed that no final agreement is in place, but it is understood that Ten Hag could be confirmed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor as soon as next week.

The 52-year-old is set to become United's fifth permanent managerial appointment since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Though an official announcement could come before the end of the Eredivisie season, Ten Hag is determined to finish the campaign at his current club.

Erik ten Hag has twice won the Eredivise league title with Ajax (PA Archive)

Ajax will play PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and Ten Hag is eager to leave on good terms, after potentially wrapping up a league and cup double.

United share a healthy relationship with Ajax - with former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar working as chief executive at the Johan Cruyff Arena - and talks over a compensation package for Ten Hag are not expected to be an obstacle to the appointment.

Mauricio Pochettino was previously considered the favourite to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who replaced Solskjaer on a temporary basis in November.

Rangnick has failed to dramatically turn around United's fortunes, with a top-four finish and the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford next season unlikely.

Seventh-place United six points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham and could miss out on European football altogether sould they fall any further.