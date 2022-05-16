Erik ten Hag ditches Ajax post-season tour to start work at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will not travel on Ajax’s post-season trip to Curacao and has instead turned his focus towards the Manchester United job.

Ten Hag effectively stepped away from his duties at Ajax on Sunday following the end of the Eredivisie season in order to prepare for life at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old has not officially started work at United and is not expected in Manchester this week, but has already been in discussions with staff members over plans for the summer and next season.

Ajax are due to travel to Curacao for a post-season friendly against the national team but Ten Hag will not travel.

“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done,” he said of his preparations for the United job, after a 2-2 draw with Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday. “I think that’s understandable. This applies to every new club.

“A number of things still need to be organised with the staff and also with the squad. We will be working intensively on that from [Monday].”

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, will remain in charge for Sunday’s final Premier League fixture away to Crystal Palace.

United have little to play for in the league except to decide whether they qualify for the Europa League or the Conference League next season.

Seventh-place West Ham can leapfrog United into sixth if Rangnick’s side fall to defeat at Palace.