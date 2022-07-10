Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Erik ten Hag hopes United’s young guns make the right impression in pre-season

The Red Devils continue preparations for the new season with Tuesday’s match against Liverpool in Thailand.

Simon Peach
Sunday 10 July 2022 13:12
Erik ten Hag hopes some young players come to the fore (Manchester United Handout)
Erik ten Hag hopes some young players come to the fore (Manchester United Handout)
(PA Media)

Erik ten Hag hopes some young players come to the fore during Manchester United pre-season tour and prove they “deserve” to be part of this season’s rebuild.

The Red Devils, who kicked off pre-season training on June 27, continue preparations with Tuesday’s match against bitter rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

United travel from Thailand to Australia for matches in Melbourne against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, with a Perth friendly against Aston Villa following before they head back to Europe.

Frustrated star Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the 31-man squad due to family issues has dominated discussion around a tour that begins with just one new face.

Recommended

United are working to add to Tyrell Malacia’s acquisition from Feyenoord and Ten Hag hopes the younger members of the travelling party take this chance to impress.

“What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football,” the Dutchman said. “You have to deserve your position.

“It means you have to deliver every day, that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don’t know yet.

“But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it. I hope one or two, they can prove themselves and they come into the squad but, if they want to enter the dressing room, they have to deserve it.”

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage are among the group, so too are Ethan Laird, James Garner, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo following their loan stints away from the club.

Zidane Iqbal is among those in the United squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

United trained at the STB Academy as they attempt to acclimatise to the hot and humid conditions in Bangkok, where Ten Hag is looking forward to his first match as manager against Liverpool.

“It’s important, they are good tests – a playing level you have to face in every game,” Ten Hag said of a pre-season tour comprising three matches against Premier League sides.

Recommended

“So, immediately, you know we want to transfer our way of playing and we can test that.

“What I say is it’s really good to do that immediately against opponents who will then be your opponents.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in