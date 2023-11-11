Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Erik ten Hag will serve a one-match touchline ban after getting his third booking of the season in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Luton.

The Dutchman, who also got yellow cards in the defeats to Arsenal and Tottenham, will be forced to watch United’s game against Everton on 26 November from the stands.

Ten Hag was cautioned for dissent in injury time at Old Trafford against Luton for disputing the award of a throw-in.

He said: “So that was about a moment so clear, a throw-in, but it was the second time. I was on top of it and it was so clear and obvious our ball, it was my remark therefore I got booked.”

But he accepted he may have been wrong to argue, adding: “There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, what I should do as well.”

Ten Hag believes his assistants, including former England manager Steve McClaren, will cope in his absence at Goodison Park. He added: “We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over.”

United face an anxious wait to see if Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have joined their lengthy injury list after coming off against Luton.

Striker Hojlund seemed to have a hamstring problem and Ten Hag said: “We do an assessment but have to wait for 24 hours to see what is the conclusion. Give them, the medical [team], 24 hours to see what is the problem, if there is a problem.”

Ten Hag claimed United are in a fine position in the Premier League, considering the injury problems that have interrupted their season, and feels they can make up ground on rivals when they lose players.

“Now we our last won four games of five games in the Premier League, which is good. We are in quite a good position if you see all the trouble we had, we are in a very good position,” he explained. “That is a reason to be optimistic. Even after all the setbacks we dealt with, we are still in a position near the top four and when we start to play well and when we get it done a team is set for a couple of weeks and months [and] also other teams will get their setbacks and drop points.”