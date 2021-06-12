Too early to say if Christian Eriksen will play again after ‘moment of extreme peril,’ says Fabrice Muamba’s doctor

One of the doctors who treated Bolton Wanderers footballer Fabrice Muamba has said it will take time to establish whether Christian Eriksen can make a complete recovery.

Cardiologist Dr Sam Mohiddin said doctors would have to consider if there has been any damage or permanent injury as a result of the suspected cardiac arrest.

The Denmark midfielder received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during the Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Speaking to BBC News, Dr Mohiddin said: "It sounds like he has had successful CPR and he has regained normal cardiac rhythm because of defibrillation but there are other things that will have to be worked through."

He said that some stars with underlying heart disorders have had to stop playing sport because they are considered to be at risk.

Dr Mohiddin also described the cardiac arrest as "a moment of extreme peril" that required urgent action.

"If you don't get someone out of cardiac arrest things are over," Dr Mohiddin said. "You will not survive.

"The ongoing risk to an individual to an extent depends on the precise cause of that cardiac arrest."

He added: "The moment of extreme peril is the time of the cardiac arrest and treating that is a matter that requires people to promptly recognise what is happening and really address it quickly with CPR and a defibrillator.

"CPR saves lives. Most of us should learn how to perform CPR for all sorts of reasons and not just because cardiac arrests can affect sportspeople. Many other people will die of cardiac arrest."

Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of Bolton's FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur in March 2012.

He recovered but announced his retirement from professional football six months later, aged 24. More recently he has worked as a youth coach.

Additional reporting by Press Association