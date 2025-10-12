Sunday’s briefing: Erling Haaland nets hat-trick as Portugal break Irish hearts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland continued his devastating form in front of goal with a hat-trick for Norway, while Portugal left it late to beat the Republic of Ireland.

Elsehwere, Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of contention for the Rangers job and Scotland will look to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup with a win over Belarus on Sunday.

Haaland bags hat-trick against Israel

Haaland continued his superb start to the season after he notched a hat-trick in Norway’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel in Oslo.

The Norway international saw a sixth-minute spot-kick saved by Daniel Peretz, who denied him again after the kick had to be retaken, but it did not matter in the end as he grabbed his 18th goal in his last nine games for club and country.

The Manchester City striker scored Norway’s second between a pair of own goals from Anan Khalaili and Idan Nachmias.

Haaland, winning his 46th cap, scored his 50th goal for his country when he nodded in Antonio Nusa’s cross and the pair combined again as the in-form forward grabbed his third of the night.

Portugal leave it late to break Ireland’s hearts

Ruben Neves scored an injury-time World Cup qualifying winner against the Republic of Ireland after Cristiano Ronaldo saw a penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Portugal were given the chance to take the lead from the spot with 15 minutes to play when Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak awarded a spot-kick after Francisco Trincao’s shot hit Dara O’Shea’s arm, but Ronaldo stepped up and aimed down the middle which was stopped by the legs of Kelleher.

However, Neves proved to be the hero in the first minute of second-half stoppage-time when he nodded Francisco Trincao’s cross past Kelleher to win it.

Gerrard out of contention for Rangers job

Gerrard had been linked with a move back to Rangers following the sacking of Russell Martin but ruled himself out of contention to return, the PA news agency understands.

The 45-year-old is understood to have held constructive discussions with the club but felt the timing was not right for a return to his former club, where he won the title in 2021.

In an interview with the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ podcast released this week, Gerrard revealed he had “a bit of unfinished business” in management.

Scotland continue World Cup journey against Belarus

Scotland will host Belarus on Sunday with as they look to put themselves in a good position for qualifying for the World Cup.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will look to take them to a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 and is hoping to erase the “hurt” from being left out of the squad to play in 1990.

He said: “I wanted to go as a player but I didn’t manage to achieve it. I got pretty close in 1990 when I was in the pre-World Cup squad. That hurt.

“It still hurts a little bit now that I haven’t been to a World Cup with my country – so I’ve got a chance to do it now.”

What’s on today

Scotland will aim to put themselves in a genuine position to qualify for next year’s World Cup when they face Belarus in Group C.

Netherlands will look to take another step to World Cup qualification when they face Finland.