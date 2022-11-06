Jump to content

How does Erling Haaland compare to previous Golden Boot winners?

The prolific Norwegian has taken just 12 games to match the lowest tally in the Premier League

Tom White
Sunday 06 November 2022 12:57
Comments
Erling Haaland is the centre of attention this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland is the centre of attention this season (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Erling Haaland has taken just 12 games to match the lowest Golden Boot tally in the Premier League era after scoring yet again for Manchester City on Saturday.

The Norwegian’s late penalty winner against Fulham was his 18th goal of the league season, already matching the top scorers from the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how soon Haaland could overtake other previous winners of the award, should he keep up his scoring rate.

(Fixtures are subject to change as rearranged dates for City’s games against Arsenal and Tottenham have yet to be announced.)

18 goals

Michael Owen, Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton 1997-98; Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke 1998-99

Appearances needed: 12 Fixture: v Fulham (H), November 5

With 1.5 goals per game so far, Haaland needed just a dozen appearances to match the lowest Golden Boot total, set twice in three-way ties involving Liverpool great Owen.

19 goals

Nicolas Anelka 2008-09

Appearances: 13 Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12

Haaland will reach Anelka’s total, the lowest to win the award outright, if he plays and scores next week.

20 goals

Didier Drogba 2006-07; Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez 2010-11

Appearances: 14 Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 28

Twenty goals before the new year would be a truly impressive achievement for Haaland.

22 goals

Teddy Sheringham 1992-93; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2018-19

Appearances: 15 Fixture: v Everton (H), December 31

23 goals

Hasselbaink 2000-01; Jamie Vardy 2019-20; Harry Kane 2020-21; Salah and Son Heung-min 2021-22

Appearances: 16 Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 5

The tally that has won each of the last three Golden Boots would be within range for Haaland in the first fixture of 2023.

24 goals

Thierry Henry 2001-02

Appearances: 16 Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 5

25 goals

Alan Shearer 1996-97; Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2002-03; Henry 2004-05; Kane 2015-16

Appearances: 17 Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14

Could Haaland add to his derby hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium by reaching 25 in the return fixture?

26 goals

Robin Van Persie 2012-13; Sergio Aguero 2014-15

Appearances: 18 Fixture: Wolves (H), January 21

Former City great Aguero’s most prolific Premier League season is within Haaland’s sights early in the new year.

27 goals

Henry 2005-06

Appearances: 18 Fixture: Wolves (H), January 21

29 goals

Drogba 2009-10; Kane 2016-17

Appearances: 20- Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11

30 goals

Kevin Phillips 1999-2000; Henry 2003-04; Van Persie 2011-12

Appearances: 20 Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11

The hallowed 30-goal mark already seems a matter of when rather than if, fitness permitting.

31 goals

Shearer 1995-96; Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08; Luis Suarez 2013-14

Appearances: 21 Fixture: v Nottingham Forest (A), February 18

32 goals

Salah 2017-18

Appearances: 22 Fixture: v Bournemouth (A), February 25

The record for a 38-game Premier League season may not last into March if opponents cannot find a way to slow Haaland down.

34 goals

Andy Cole 1993-94; Shearer 1994-95

Appearances: 23 Fixture: v Newcastle (H), March 4

Even the 42-game record, from the league’s early days with 22 teams, would only last a further week at Haaland’s current rate.

