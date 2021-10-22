Erling Haaland is set for more time on the sidelines as Borussia Dortmund confirmed he’d be out for “a few weeks” with a hip injury.

The striker has just returned from a muscle problem and displayed his value to the team by scoring twice in his first game back.

Dortmund manager Marco Rose said: “Thomas Meunier will not be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn muscle fibre and Erling Haaland will not play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury.

“Haaland has of course been down. He was happy to be back and still felt really good after the Mainz game.”

And the star forward has himself said on social media he will be “back stronger”.

The match Dortmund will be hoping Haaland is back to full strength for is against Bayern Munich on 4 December as they are flying this season. The club are top of the Bundesliga after six wins, a draw and one loss.

And while Haaland may be back for that fixture he is in line to miss league matches against RB Leipzig and Stuttgart and Champions League games against Ajax and Sporting.

Dortmund could be even more frustrated as this could be Haaland’s last season at the club as multiple sides are keen to sign him. His stats speak for themselves as he has scored 70 goals in 69 games since joining Dortmund in 2019.

However, whoever tries to sign him will have to pay a high price as it was rumoured this summer that he had a £100m price tag.