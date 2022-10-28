Erling Haaland injury: Will Manchester City striker play against Leicester?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erling Haaland is “feeling better” after being substituted in midweek for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola does not yet know if he will be ready to face Leicester City in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Haaland was brought off at half time during City's goalless Champions League draw at the home of his former club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with Guardiola later revealing that he was suffering with several fitness issues.

Guardiola said that the 22-year-old was not only tired but also suffering from a bout of flu and an injury to his foot, which all led to him being repaced at Signal Iduna Park.

The City manager said at his pre-match press conference on Friday that Haaland would be assessed before the trip to the King Power Stadium after a training session later that afternoon.

"He feels better but we have training this afternoon and we'll assess in a few hours," Guardiola said. "We'll see how he feels, if he's fit and after we'll decide. I will know it in two hours if he is able to play or not."

City will be without long-term absentees Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips on Saturday, with both England internationals facing a race against time to be fit enough for the forthcoming World Cup after undergoing groin and shoulder surgery respectively.

Guardiola said that Phillips is back in individual training and could return before the mid-season break for the tournament in Qatar but could not guarantee that either player will recover in time to be called up by Gareth Southgate.

“They are not ready for Leicester,” he said. “They are better, I think they are getting better, Kalvin especially, but they are out. Until after the World Cup, they will not be ready.

“Apparently what [Kalvin] says to me when I find him in the canteen or locker room, or on the trip to Dortmund, he said he feels really well. His mobility in the shoulder is perfect.

“He's started to train in contact with the ball. He has to avoid contact with team-mates but he's really well. We're surprised at how quick his development [has been].”

Asked if Phillips could play before the World Cup, Guardiola said: “Yes, if he's fit then I believe he can play. If he's ready he can maybe take minutes but I don't know right now. We'll see.

“[Walker and Phillips] are in a positive way, they are optimistic, they are ready. I don't know, I think they are in touch with Gareth. The managers of the national team, maybe they have more info. Hopefully they can get it and be ready to be selected at the end. It's a question for the national team.”