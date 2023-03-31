Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erling Haaland faces a fitness test ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

The prolific striker withdrew from Norway’s recent Euro 2024 qualifiers after suffering a groin injury in City’s FA Cup victory over Burnley a fortnight ago.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, will be assessed after City’s final training session ahead of the lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “Erling is recovering. We’ll see this afternoon. The last training is at 4pm and we will see how he feels.”

City, who trail leaders Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand, have a big few weeks ahead.

They face Bayern Munich over two legs in the Champions League quarter-finals and then face the Gunners in another crucial fixture before the end of April.

It could therefore be a risk to play Haaland this weekend if not fully fit , but Guardiola will be guided by his medical staff.

“We’ll see today,” the Spaniard said. “In the end the doctors and, especially, the player will decide how does he feel.

“Yesterday I spoke to him and he feels good but we’ll see what happens.

“Life is risks in these stages and you have to take it – he’s scored an incredible amount of goals – but in the past we have always scored a lot of goals in the season.”

City will definitely be without midfielder Phil Foden for the Saturday lunchtime encounter after the midfielder underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix last weekend.

Phil Foden has had his appendix removed (REUTERS)

The England international is also doubtful for the games against Bayern on April 11 and 19.

Guardiola said: “Doctors tell me (he will be out) two or three weeks. We’ll see how he develops after the appendicitis surgery.”

City have little room for error in the title race and Guardiola is expecting a difficult afternoon against the side that have challenged them the hardest in recent seasons.

Liverpool have fallen away this term and trail City by 19 points, but Guardiola still has huge respect for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

He said: “They remain an exceptional team. My opinion doesn’t change for one season when they have up and downs. Every club can have this happen.

“Now the biggest rival – this season – is another one, but for one game they can beat everyone. One game is one game.

“The question is about being consistent and always Liverpool have been. This season I don’t know why (they have not) and honestly I don’t care because I am not there, but, for what happened in the past, this season or the future, they’ll always be a big rival.”