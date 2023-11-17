Erling Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury on Norway duty

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match.

Haaland came on as a halftime substitute in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday and sustained a “little twist in his ankle,” according to Norway team doctor Ola Sand, late in the game.

Haaland played on until the final whistle but Sand said Haaland’s ankle was a “little bit vulnerable.”

“It really hurts right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. So we’ll see tomorrow how he is,” Sand told Norwegian TV.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said it was an injury Haaland “has had before.”

Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on 4 November. He started in City’s next game three days later.

City, the league leaders, play second-placed Liverpool when the Premier League returns on 25 November.

AP