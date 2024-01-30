Pep Guardiola gives fresh Erling Haaland injury update before Burnley game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erling Haaland is set to return to action for Manchester City against Burnley in a major boost for Pep Guardiola.

The Norwegian has been absent since the start of December with a foot injury but Guardiola confirmed that he was in line to make his return at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

John Stones and Manuel Akanji are also fit to feature, leaving Guardiola with a full squad to choose from.

“Apparently he will be selected,” Guardiola said of Haaland. “[This is] the first time he is back.

“Erling is an important player for us. Two months out, but he feels good - we have a training session [today], but apparently tomorrow he will be with us.

“We don’t have injuries - Manu[el Akanji] is back, training well he doesn’t feel his knee. John [Stones as well. That is the best news.

“The important part of season starts now. FA Cup, the Champions League is around the corner and of course the Premier League – it’s important that we have everyone available.”

Erling Haaland is fit to feature against Burnley (REUTERS)

Haaland remains the league’s joint top-scorer this term after firing Manchester City to a treble in his first season at the club.

Guardiola’s side enter the midweek round of fixtures five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who face Chelsea on Wednesday evening. Manchester City have a game in hand on their rivals.

While Julian Alvarez has successfully filled in for Haaland in the central striking role, Guardiola hinted that the centre forward could make an immediate return to the starting side.

Comparing Haaland’s possible return with the approach taken to Kevin de Bruyne’s own comeback after a long lay-off earlier in January, the Manchester City manager said: “Kevin’s was muscular with surgery, so it was a completely different approach.

“Erling’s was a stress on the bone, so a different approach. Step by step.”