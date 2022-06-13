Erling Haaland has hailed Manchester City as a ‘perfect fit’ after being unveiled as the club’s newest signing.

Haaland, 21, joins the Premier League champions in a £51million move from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 86 goals in 89 games over three seasons.

The Norway striker follows in the footsteps of his father Alfie, who played for City between 2000 and 2003.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” Haaland said upon the confirmation of his signing with City, whom the 21-year-old has joined on a five-year deal.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep [Guardiola] is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Expectations are high for Haaland at City, who made it back-to-back Premier League title wins with their domestic triumph last season.

Haaland’s outstanding goalscoring record and the number of chances created by Guardiola’s side mean the striker will be one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League this coming season.