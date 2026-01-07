Manchester City drop more points in title race as Brighton earn draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Title-chasing Manchester City dropped points for a third successive game as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland’s penalty put them on course for a return to winning ways after draws against Sunderland and Chelsea but Kaoru Mitoma’s first goal since September brought more frustration.

The result at the Etihad Stadium means Premier League leaders Arsenal will have a chance to move eight points clear when they host champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Haaland and Rayan Cherki both spurned good opportunities to win the game late on.

It has been a tough start to 2026 for City with central defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias also suffering significant injuries.

With John Stones on the sidelines too, City were forced to field an unfamiliar pair at the back in 21-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov and debutant Max Alleyne.

Alleyne, the 20-year-old son of former England cricketer Mark, was hurriedly recalled from his loan spell at Watford this week.

Perhaps sensing a weakness in City’s backline, Brighton started positively and the recently re-signed Pascal Gross had a header saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma before Ferdi Kadioglu was also denied by the keeper.

City were largely limited to half-chances in a quiet opening with Bernardo Silva firing tamely at Bart Verbruggen and Haaland planting a header wide.

The hosts had a scare when Georginio Rutter broke through on goal but Khusanov raced back to block his shot.

A subdued atmosphere changed dramatically shortly before half-time as Jeremy Doku went down in the box after a challenge Diego Gomez.

City’s bench reacted furiously as referee Thomas Bramall signalled play on with substitute Rodri at the forefront of complaints. Manager Pep Guardiola was booked for his reaction and arguing with opposite number Fabian Hurzeler.

Yet their protestations were not in vain as Bramall was called to the pitchside monitor to review his decision and a spot-kick was eventually awarded.

Haaland made no mistake as he drilled his shot into the bottom corner and Tijjani Reijnders had an effort cleared off the line soon after.

Silva also went close after the restart as he seized on a wayward pass by Yasin Ayari but his shot hit the outside of the post.

City were to rue those misses as Mitoma, making only his second start since a two-month injury lay-off in the autumn, buried a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

It could have immediately got worse for City as Mitoma broke into the box and presented Diego Gomez with a gilt-edged chance in front of goal.

Remarkably he miskicked and the ball squirmed off Donnarumma, Mitoma and the post to safety.

City threatened again from a corner but Haaland’s header was cleared off the line by Kadioglu and the Norwegian was guilty of a glaring miss soon after.

This time Cherki pounced on a careless Brighton pass to supply the striker but he shot straight at Verbruggen.

Substitute Cherki also could have done better when he shot over as time ran out.