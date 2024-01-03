Jump to content

Erling Haaland returns to Manchester City training after injury

Haaland has been sidelined with a foot injury since City’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on December 6.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 03 January 2024 21:26
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has returned to training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has returned to training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland has handed Manchester City a major injury boost after returning to training.

Haaland, with 19 goals in all competitions this season, has been sidelined with a foot injury since City’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on December 6.

But the Norway international was pictured in training with the squad ahead of their third-round FA Cup clash against Huddersfield on Sunday.

Jeremy Doku, who has missed his side’s last eight matches with a muscular injury, also trained with his team-mates.

Both players had previously been training individually.

The imminent return of Haaland and Doku will send a warning to City’s rivals with Kevin De Bruyne also stepping up his return.

The Belgian star, who has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season, made his comeback to the matchday squad an as unused substitute in City’s comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s City trail Liverpool by five points in the Premier League with a game in hand.

