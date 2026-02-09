Erling Haaland admits there is ‘no excuse’ for recent goal drought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland believes there is “no excuse” for his uncharacteristic goal drought as he insisted the answer to it is to get even better.

The Norwegian scored the winner in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory at Anfield on Sunday but it was only his third goal in his last 13 appearances.

And his only two strikes in the Premier League have both been penalties as Haaland, after scoring 25 times in his first 23 games for City this season, has found goals harder to come by.

But while he has shouldered a heavy workload, making 41 appearances for club and country already in the campaign, he refused to use fatigue as an explanation.

“I haven't scored enough goals since the start of this year and I know that I need to improve,” he said. “I know I need to be more sharp, better at all of this and this is something that I have to work on. I have to keep going because this is what everyone deserves and expects.

“I don't want to speak about why I haven't performed. I don't think there's any excuse. Fatigue is a lot is in the head. It's a lot of games. Look at the schedule, it's not easy, and for me, it's about staying fit, don't get injured. That's the most important thing. And try to be ready to help the team.”

open image in gallery Erling Haaland scored the winner at Anfield but has struggled to find the net in recent appearances ( AFP via Getty Images )

Haaland’s goal was his first for City at Anfield and it was only their second victory away at Liverpool since 2003, leaving the Norwegian savouring a rare feat.

“I never won here before, so it's amazing to come here and be able to win for the first time,” he added. “It’s not easy, because of the history that City and Liverpool have had for the last decade. There’s also history behind it also. So of course it's a good feeling. Look at the emotions with the fans in the end, it was amazing.”

City’s win reduced the gap to league leaders Arsenal to six points but Haaland denied it sent a message to Mikel Arteta’s team. “No, not really,” he said. “But it sends a good statement to our fans.”