Manchester City striker Erling Haaland insists he is not thinking about records

Erling Haaland is well aware he could break a number of records – but insists he is not thinking about any of them.

The prolific striker has made an explosive start to the season for Manchester City and Norway, scoring 26 goals in 16 appearances for club and country.

His double against Bournemouth on Sunday took his Premier League tally to 98 from 107 appearances, putting him in line to become the quickest player to reach a century of goals.

At such a rate, and with age on his side, Alan Shearer’s overall competition record of 260 would appear to be within his reach.

Asked if he thought about records, Haaland said at a press conference: “I need to ask you which record. Not to sound arrogant, but which one?”

When the Shearer record was specifically referenced, Haaland said: “I have to ignore them. I don’t really know any records, but this one I know.

“It is not something I can think about, records I can break. I try to help the team win football games. I know it is boring, I know you want me to say completely the opposite.”

Haaland was speaking to media ahead of City’s Champions League clash with his former club Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.