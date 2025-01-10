Pep Guardiola keeps Salford guessing over Erling Haaland ahead of FA Cup clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola will keep Salford guessing over whether Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will line up against the League Two side in the FA Cup.

City’s formidable Norwegian forward has played more minutes than any of his team-mates so far this season.

Guardiola will consider making changes for Saturday’s third-round tie against their fourth-tier neighbours but he has not decided if Haaland – who has netted 21 times this season in 2,386 minutes on the field – should have a rest.

“You will see tomorrow,” said the City manager at a press conference. “But he feels good.

“He’s had some niggles but we’ve had seven days from West Ham to Salford and he’s recovered well. With the situation that we have, we need everyone ready.

“The year before Erling arrived from Dortmund he had problems but since he arrived, except one period, he has been so consistent in terms of injury and fitness.

“The year of the treble was amazing. Last season he scored goals but struggled a bit.

“This season he has had incredible focus. When you are focused and your target is to be fit, always you are fit.”

Goalkeeper Ederson is available after four games out but defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias are still out.

Forward Oscar Bobb has now returned to training after breaking his leg in the summer.

Guardiola said: “It’s good news for us. It’s not muscular, it was a bone, a fracture and it’s already fixed. He’s obviously not yet in the right condition but it’s good news that he’s back.”

The match is one of the biggest in the history of Salford, who have risen through the non-League ranks since being taken over by a group of players from Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of 92’.

After five seasons of consolidation in League Two, the Ammies are now bidding to push on and are third in the table after a good run under Karl Robinson.

Saturday’s short trip to the Etihad Stadium offers a chance to boost their profile and Guardiola has been impressed by the owners’ ambitions.

He said: “They won a lot of titles, these generational players. They won a lot of money so they can buy clubs. It’s good.

“There’s Gary Neville, David Beckham, I don’t know all the players involved but they are smart people and when people from football run football clubs they always take smart decisions.

“They are in League Two and I’m pretty sure they want to rise like Stockport. The higher you are, the better your perspective.”

As well as the spice of Salford’s United connections, there is also a local dimension to the fixture for Guardiola.

The Spaniard said: “I’ve lived in Salford for the last eight years so I will play against my neighbourhood, my hometown where I am living!”

Guardiola was unwilling to comment on reports linking the champions with January moves for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush and Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

“I know you’re going to ask me all month about the links in the media but I’m not going to talk,” he said. “You can ask every single press conference but I am not going to answer.”