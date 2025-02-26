Erling Haaland’s goal enough for Manchester City to see off Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City got their push for Champions League qualification back on track with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back from Sunday’s home defeat to leaders Liverpool to move back ahead of Chelsea and into fourth ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Plymouth on Saturday.

City dominated the ball in the opening stages and it seemed only a matter of time before they would breach Spurs’ back-line.

Jeremy Doku received the ball out wide and after the Belgium international showed great feet to get a yard of space on Pedro Porro, his guided pass was met by the unmarked Haaland who found the bottom-left corner for 1-0.

Doku’s isolation of Porro on the left was the root of all of Tottenham’s issues.

The elusive winger stood the full-back up once again and used his weaker left foot to find the unmarked Savinho at the back post, with City’s opposite winger scuffing the chance for a second goal over the crossbar.

Spurs had little to show for themselves heading into the break.

Lucas Bergvall was Tottenham’s shining light in the second half with the teenager’s immense dribbling ability beating City’s press prior to their best chance of the evening.

After the Swede dragged his side up the pitch, Porro was released down the right and his perfect cross was touched wide by the unmarked Wilson Odobert as a huge chance went begging at Ederson’s far post.

A five-minute spell of Spurs promise saw City begin to lose control of the match.

However, a series of poor attempts from January loan signing Mathys Tel let the visitors off the hook before substitute Son Heung-min was denied by a quick-thinking Ederson, who got down low to keep City’s clean sheet intact late on.

Phil Foden made a cameo as England manager Thomas Tuchel watched on ahead of the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia next month.

City were denied a second during four added minutes after Haaland was deemed to have handled the ball before scoring before Pape Sarr’s skied header from six yards meant City held on.