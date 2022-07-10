Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Erling Haaland targets Champions League success after Manchester City unveiling

The Norwegian forward will be central to the club’s attempts to finally conquer Europe

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Sunday 10 July 2022 16:12
Comments
(Getty Images)

Erling Haaland said he followed his gut feeling when he decided to join Manchester City.

The Norway striker believes he can improve every element of his game under Pep Guardiola as he set his sights on winning the Champions League with his new club.

He sealed a £51 million move to the Etihad Stadium as City won the battle for the signature of one of the most prolific young forwards in the game.

Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, was a City midfielder two decades ago and while that was a factor in deciding to come to the Premier League rather than going to Real Madrid, he explained: “I just had the feeling in my stomach, I had the feeling for City. It is nice to be here. I was born in England, I lived here for four years and then I moved to Norway, so it is a good feeling.”

The 22-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund but feels he can get better again at City. “Everything: headers, shooting, left foot, right foot, movement, with the ball, off the ball,” he said, citing the potential areas for improvement.

Recommended

He is confident he will settle quickly, adding: “It is a new country, a new league, new coach, new everything so it is a big challenge but I know how it is to come to a new club, I have done it a couple of times before. I am really looking forward to it.”

City have won four Premier League titles in the last five years but European titles have proved elusive and Haaland is targeting glory in continental competition.

“The Champions League is my favourite competition so you have the answer there,” he added. “City are already Premier League winners and there is so much potential. I am really excited.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in