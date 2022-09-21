Jump to content

Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly

Ireland will host Norway on 17 November

Damian Spellman
Wednesday 21 September 2022 14:09
Ireland will host Erling Haaland's Norway on 17 November

Ireland will host Erling Haaland’s Norway on 17 November

(Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.

Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.

The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks, in just 10 appearances for his new club.

Ireland and Norway last met in a friendly at the Aviva in November 2010 when goals from Morten Gamst Pedersen and Erik Huseklepp overhauled Shane Long’s early penalty on a night when Seamus Coleman, the only member of the current squad involved, was an unused substitute.

The Republic have not lined up against Malta since the Euro 2000 qualifying campaign, when they won 5-0 at home and 3-2 in the away game.

Kenny’s squad is currently training at Abbotstown as they prepare for Saturday’s Nations League trip to Scotland and the home game against Armenia which follows it next Tuesday evening.

