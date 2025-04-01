Erling Haaland to miss up to seven weeks of Man City action with ankle injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be out of action for up to seven weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The prolific Norwegian suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth.

The club do not yet know the full extent of the problem, but are hopeful he will be able to play again this season.

Guardiola said: “The doctors told me between five and seven weeks. So hopefully the end of the season and the Club World Cup he will be ready.”

Haaland had just scored his 30th goal of the season to equalise when he was hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

Guardiola’s side, still facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, face matches against Leicester and Manchester United this week.

They then have a visit from Crystal Palace and a trip to Everton before their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Wembley on April 26.

Guardiola said: “We don’t have another player with his skills or specific qualities.

“Erling’s numbers have been exceptional. He is an incredible threat for long balls and to the centre of goal.

“We will have to adjust with other players.”

A seven-week absence would see Haaland miss most of the rest of the Premier League campaign.

The FA Cup final – which City will hope to reach – takes place on May 17, a day short of seven weeks after Haaland suffered the injury.

Their final Premier League game is at Fulham on May 25. City’s first match in the Club World Cup takes place on June 18.