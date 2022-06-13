Erling Haaland: Man City complete £51m signing of striker from Borussia Dortmund
Pep Guardiola’s side tie up their first deal of the summer to land Norwegian after 29-goal campaign
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.
The 21-year-old officially joins after the Premier League champions triggered a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga club last month.
Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games during two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund.
The Norway international’s confirmation as a City player comes 22 years to the day that his father Alf-Inge joined City in 2000.
Haaland said: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.
“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.
“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.
“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”
Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, said: “We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.
“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.
“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.
“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.
“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies