Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old officially joins after the Premier League champions triggered a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga club last month.

Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games during two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund.

The Norway international’s confirmation as a City player comes 22 years to the day that his father Alf-Inge joined City in 2000.

Haaland said: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.

“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, said: “We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.

“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”