Erling Haaland hits double as Manchester City ease to win over West Ham

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City secured back-to-back wins for the first time since October with a 4-1 victory over West Ham.

Vladimir Coufal put through his own net and Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet as the champions rediscovered their scoring touch in their first Premier League outing of 2025.

Savinho set up three goals in a fine individual display that will have further lifted spirits at the Etihad Stadium after last week’s triumph at Leicester ended a run of just one win in 13 games.

Pep Guardiola’s side did not have things all their own way, however, with Niclas Fullkrug’s consolation hinting at what might have been for the visitors.

West Ham had started strongly and spurned two gilt-edged chances before Coufal’s unfortunate 10th-minute own goal.

That was a stern warning for City, whose rearguard was still without goalkeeper Ederson and centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Yet despite some positive Hammers play, coming after last week’s 5-0 hammering by Liverpool, the end result will have done little to ease the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.

In Crysencio Summerville, the visitors had one of the most dangerous players on the pitch.

The Dutchman troubled the hosts with his pace throughout and created the visitors’ first chance when he skipped over a challenge and released Mohammed Kudus, but he lashed into the side-netting.

City did not heed that warning and allowed Kudus to get to the byline and pull the ball back invitingly for Tomas Soucek moments later but this time the Hammers skipper missed the target.

West Ham were soon to rue those misses as City struck after good work by Savinho.

The Brazilian, who scored against Leicester last weekend and has been one of City’s better players lately, first crossed from the left.

Jean-Clair Todibo attempted to clear but the ball was picked up by Kevin De Bruyne before Bernardo Silva returned it to Savinho.

The winger crossed again but this time it took a wicked deflection off Coufal and flew beyond Alphonse Areola.

West Ham were not dispirited and continued to trouble City. Summerville was unlucky to be penalised for a foul on Manuel Akanji when he appeared clean through and Lucas Paqueta dragged a shot wide.

Yet City tightened their grip three minutes before the break as Savinho looked for Haaland with a deep cross. Areola hesitated and missed his chance to claim, leaving the Norwegian with a simple header at the back post.

Haaland claimed his second 10 minutes after the interval, with Savinho again the creator with a slide-rule pass.

Haaland took the ball in his stride and waited for Areola to commit before deftly dinking over the Frenchman.

West Ham then contributed to their own downfall as the game threatened to run away from them.

Kudus gifted the ball to De Bruyne as the Londoners tried to play out from the back and the Belgian immediately picked out Foden, who made no mistake from inside the area.

With the damage done, City attempted to take the sting out of the game but West Ham pieced together a nice move that saw Soucek set up Fullkrug for a first-time finish.

There were still 19 minutes to play but there was no further drama as City closed out the game in a manner that was once customary.