Carlos Romero hits late winner as Espanyol stun Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Romero’s late winner sealed Espanyol a shock 1-0 home win against LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

Left-back Romero, on loan from Villarreal, converted at the far post in the closing stages as Espanyol consigned Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a third league defeat of the season.

Real missed the chance to open up a four-point lead at the top and sit just one above city rivals Atletico, who remain second after goals from Samuel Lino and Antoine Griezmann secured a 2-0 home win against Mallorca.

Diego Simeone’s side extended their unbeaten home league run to 12 matches this season and sit six points clear of Barcelona, who can cut the gap when they play Alaves at home on Sunday.

Villarreal stepped up their challenge for a Champions League place by thrashing bottom club Real Valladolid 5-1 at home.

Former Newcastle and Leicester forward Ayoze Perez gave Villarreal an interval lead and there were second-half goals for Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, Thierno Barry and Denis Suarez before Selim Amallah’s stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.

Getafe were held 0-0 at home by mid-table rivals Sevilla in Saturday’s other LaLiga fixture.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top to nine points, but were given a fright by lowly Holstein Kiel in a 4-3 home win.

Harry Kane struck twice either side of half-time to set a new Bundesliga record of 55 goals in his first 50 games.

His double was sandwiched by Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry efforts as Bayern led 4-0, but the visitors hit back through Finn Porath before two stoppage-time strikes from Steven Skrzybski caused Bayern’s blushes.

Top-four challengers RB Leipzig were held 0-0 at Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund halted a four-game winless league run as goals from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier sealed a 2-1 success at Heidenheim.

Borussia Monchengladbach boosted their top-six challenge as Tim Kleindienst’s late goal clinched a 2-1 win at Stuttgart.

Augsburg drew 1-1 at St Pauli and Bochum slipped to their 14th league defeat of the season – 1-0 at home against Freiburg – to stay rooted to the bottom.

Ousmane Dembele fired his second hat-trick in four days as Paris St Germain won 5-2 at Brest to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points.

France forward Dembele, who struck three goals in PSG’s 4-1 Champions League win in Stuttgart in midweek, gave his side a first-half lead and added two more in the second period.

Romain Del Castillo and Ludovic Ajorque were both on target for Brest, who trailed 3-2 in the closing stages before substitute Goncalo Ramos’ late double ensured PSG extended their unbeaten league start to 20 matches.

Monaco’s Mika Biereth also notched a hat-trick as Adi Hutter’s side kept pace at the top with a 4-2 home win against Auxerre, which lifted them level on points with second-placed Marseille, who play Lyon at home on Sunday.

Osame Sahraoui scored twice as Lille climbed up to fourth place after a 4-1 home win against St Etienne, who had Dylan Batubinsika sent off early in the second half.

In Serie A, Atalanta missed the chance to gain ground on the top two – Napoli and Inter Milan – after being held 1-1 at home by Torino.

Guillermo Maripan headed home Torino’s first-half equaliser five minutes after Berat Djimsiti’s header had given Atalanta the lead.

Bologna maintained their top-six challenge as goals from Lorenzo De Silvestri and Giovanni Fabbian sealed a 2-0 home win over 10-man Como, who had Alieu Fadera sent off shortly before half-time.

Bottom two Venezia and Monza failed to make in-roads on their relegation rivals after losing 3-2 at Udinese and 1-0 at home to Verona respectively.