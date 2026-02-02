Liam Rosenior says Estevao under no time pressure to return from Chelsea compassionate leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said Estevao will not be pressured to return to the club after flying to Brazil on Saturday.

The 18-year-old returned home after being given compassionate leave to deal with a personal matter and is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg away to Arsenal.

He is in his first season in England after moving from Sao Paulo in the summer where he played for boyhood club Palmeiras.

Asked about a possible return date, Rosenior said: "I don't know yet. He's a young kid who has come and been magnificent.

"He's going through a really difficult time for personal reasons, he's on compassionate leave. I won't put any pressure on. It has to be right for him and he has to feel like he's in the right place to perform."

open image in gallery Estevao is on compassionate leave after flying home to Brazil ( Action Images via Reuters )

A source of much promise and expectation since his arrival, he has scored six goals in 29 appearances and would have been likely to feature on Tuesday at the Emirates.

Chelsea trail 3-2 on aggregate as they seek to reach a third Carabao Cup final in five seasons.

"The reality is Arsenal are favourites for the tie," said Rosenior. "They're a goal up and they're at home. They'll expect to go through. We need to take it as far as we can.

"The second half hopefully will be massive in turning the tie around."

Rosenior is also set to be without Jamie Gittens who went off during the first half of Saturday's win over West Ham with a suspected hamstring injury, although the extent is yet to be determined.

The winger was one of four players taken off prior to the start of the second half as the manager rowed back on his decision to make seven changes to his starting line-up.

Chelsea were awful in the first period and trailed 2-0 before regular starters came off the bench to seal a 3-2 win, with the former Strasbourg and Hull boss refusing to blame his second string for a lacklustre showing.

"I don't have a best XI," he said. "I never have done at all in all of the clubs I've worked with. The physical demands of the Premier League or Ligue 1 or the Championship now, you need a squad. You need to use the players in the correct way to challenge over the course of the season.

"I've been in for three-and-a-half weeks, I'm just getting to know the players. I don't have a best XI in my mind. I try and pick the right starting team but I also try and pick a bench that will give us the right finishing team as well.

"So far, the substitutes in every game we've played have made a huge impact. It's not down to my tactical stuff. It's down to their mentality to come on and help the team."

PA