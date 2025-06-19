Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Chelsea signing Estevao has revealed he will “run” to Lionel Messi after he stands on the opposite side of the pitch to him in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The 18-year-old will move to London at the end of the competition in a deal worth an initial £29m, but will play out a curtain call at Palmeiras against Messi’s Inter Miami before the end of the group stage.

The Brazilian outfit drew their tournament opener against Porto, and face Egypt’s Al Ahly before their final group game on Tuesday, June 24 against Miami.

That is the focus for Estevao, who spoke about the prospect of lining up against eight-time Ballon D’Or winner Messi to The Athletic.

He said: "He’s a player I have always looked up to. When I was a kid, I would watch videos of him, then go out to the pitch and try to copy what I had seen.

"As soon as the final whistle blows, I’m going to run to him so we can swap shirts. But before that, I’ll be giving my everything so Palmeiras walk off the field with three points.”

open image in gallery Estevao of SE Palmeiras looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ( Getty Images )

Estevao has sparkled in his fledgling career, scoring 26 goals in his 79 career appearances since making his debut in November 2023.

He has been capped five times by the Brazilian national team, following three goals in five games for the nation’s Under-17s.

"I couldn’t have chosen a better way to end this stage of my career. Palmeiras is my home and being able to say goodbye while competing for a Club World Cup… It’s indescribable,” the Chelsea recruit added.

Estevao has been nicknamed ‘Messinho’, tagging a lofty expectation next to his career prospects ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

open image in gallery Estevao of SE Palmeiras in action in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ( Getty Images )

He will link up with Chelsea ahead of their return to the Uefa Champions League, joining the likes of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as the new faces for Enzo Maresca following Conference League success last term.