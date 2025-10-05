Estevao Willian ‘couldn’t be happier’ after first Chelsea goal topples Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea match-winner Estevao Willian said he “couldn’t be happier” after scoring his first Premier League goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to defeat Liverpool on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has been used sparingly by head coach Enzo Maresca since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer while he acclimatises to English football, but he was sent on in the second half to devastating effect as the champions were condemned to a third straight loss in all competitions.

It brought a dramatic finale to what had been a fascinating match, Estevao beating Liverpool’s Andy Robertson to the ball at the far post to squeeze Marc Cucurella’s cross over the line with only seconds to play.

“I’m just so, so happy,” he told Chelsea’s website. “It’s an amazing feeling to score my first Premier League goal and in such a big game, I’m just so happy.”

There have been flashes this season of the teenager’s obvious talent, though he has rarely been used from the start of matches by Maresca.

Injury to Cole Palmer has opened up space in that part of the pitch and it felt significant that the Blues got the better of Arne Slot’s champions without their usual talisman.

Maresca has long had to field questions about whether his side can be effective without Palmer, on whom they have often looked reliant, but there is an excitement that in Estevao the club have unearthed another star of similar creative potential.

“I feel great right now and it’s so good that the manager has so much confidence in me,” Estevao said.

“When I went on, he told me to just play my own game and to try and make an impact. He told me to try and score or create a goal and thankfully I managed to do that.”

A high-octane game in west London culminated in a breathless finish. Chelsea – who had eight players missing through injury and suspension – ran Liverpool all over the pitch in the first half, taking the lead through a sublime long-range bullet from Moises Caicedo.

Later on, after Cody Gakpo had pounced on Alexander Isak’s lovely controlled flick-on to equalise, they battled to close off avenues of attack as the visitors found their confidence and their rhythm, before the late drama.

“Things at Chelsea have gone a lot better so far than I maybe imagined,” Estevao said.

“I have fantastic team-mates and coaching staff around me that help me each day, and it’s very helpful that I have my family with me and they’ve helped me really settle into life in England and the Premier League.

“I couldn’t be happier.”

Liverpool’s own creative focal point, Mohamed Salah, who returned after being left on the bench for Wednesday’s loss to Galatasaray, missed several chances for his side to take the lead when the game was 1-1.

Slot said: “Did he create so much today because he didn’t play during the week, or did he miss today because he missed a bit of sharpness? We will never know.

“He was many times in the position that I would like him in. He had many opportunities to do what he’s done so often, but he’s a human being.”