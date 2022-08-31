Ethan Ampadu set to return to Serie A on season-long loan from Chelsea
The versatile performer will be hoping to earn a starting spot for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar later this year
Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu is set to join Spezia on year-long loan, deciding to return for another stint in Italian football due to the success of British players there in the last few seasons.
The Welsh international spent last season at Venezia, and saw first-hand the impact that Fikayo Tomori had at AC Milan, confident he can have similar success.
Ampadu had a number of offers, including from the Bundesliga, La Liga, Empoli and Nice in Ligue 1. The latter proved attractive due to the chance of European football, but a number of factors ultimately saw the 21-year-old decide to return to Serie A.
Among them are the fact that he has previously worked with Spezia coach Luca Gotti, from the latter’s time at Chelsea, and Italian football is seen as a higher standard than France.
Ampadu also felt he evolved as a player at Venezia, and impressed, despite playing in a struggling side.
It has helped that Juventus and Arsenal legend Liam Brady has been part of his advisory group since turning professional, given how highly the former Irish international speaks of Serie A as regards a player’s education. Most importantly for Ampadu, he will get regular football before the World Cup with Wales.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies