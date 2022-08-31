Ethan Ampadu set to return to Serie A on season-long loan from Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu is set to join Spezia on year-long loan, deciding to return for another stint in Italian football due to the success of British players there in the last few seasons.

The Welsh international spent last season at Venezia, and saw first-hand the impact that Fikayo Tomori had at AC Milan, confident he can have similar success.

Ampadu had a number of offers, including from the Bundesliga, La Liga, Empoli and Nice in Ligue 1. The latter proved attractive due to the chance of European football, but a number of factors ultimately saw the 21-year-old decide to return to Serie A.

Among them are the fact that he has previously worked with Spezia coach Luca Gotti, from the latter’s time at Chelsea, and Italian football is seen as a higher standard than France.

Ampadu also felt he evolved as a player at Venezia, and impressed, despite playing in a struggling side.

It has helped that Juventus and Arsenal legend Liam Brady has been part of his advisory group since turning professional, given how highly the former Irish international speaks of Serie A as regards a player’s education. Most importantly for Ampadu, he will get regular football before the World Cup with Wales.