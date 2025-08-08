Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri signs new five-year deal

The 18-year-old scored nine goals in 37 appearances for Arsenal last season

Ed Elliot
Friday 08 August 2025 15:52 BST
Opta Profile: Ethan Nwaneri - Wonderkid commits future to Arsenal

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new five-year contract which runs until 2030.

The 18-year-old scored nine goals in 37 appearances last term during his breakthrough season with the Gunners.

He then helped England Under-21s retain the European Championship title.

“It means everything to me, I’m so happy to have got it done,” Nwaneri told Arsenal’s website.

“This is where I feel at home and where I’m going to develop the best.

“I’m very excited. I see this as my first real season and part of a proper squad in the changing room. I’m so excited for what I can bring to the team and how I can help the team.”

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in September 2022 when he came off the bench in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory at Brentford at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

He made another cameo appearance – in a 6-0 victory at West Ham – the following season before becoming a first-team regular last term.

Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut in September 2022 aged 15 years and 181 days
Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut in September 2022 aged 15 years and 181 days

The academy graduate registered his first professional goals by bagging a brace in the Gunners’ 5-1 Carabao Cup success against Bolton last September.

He started 11 of his 26 top-flight appearances across the 2024-25 campaign, scoring four times, in addition to registering two goals in seven Champions League outings.

Arsenal begin the new Premier League season on Sunday, August 17 away to Manchester United.

