A man who raised £36,000 for a young Germany fan filmed crying after her team’s Euro 2020 defeat by England has said the money will be donated to charity now that her family has been found.

The young fan, in attendance at Wembley Stadium for Germany’s last-16 clash with England, was caught on camera crying following the match.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored for England in the 2-0 win – the Three Lions’ first in a knockout game against Germany since the 1966 World Cup final.

After footage of the tearful young German fan went viral and led to abusive comments from some England supporters, Joel Hughes of Newport launched a fundraiser in hopes of showing her that “not everyone in the UK is horrible”.

The young fan’s family has now commented on Hughes’ fundraising page, asking for the £36,000 raised to go to Unicef.

“In the interests of our daughter and our family we would like to remain private,” read the family’s comment, “however, we wish to thank everyone for your amazing support.

“Our daughter would like to request your generous donations go to Unicef, knowing that your kindness will do good.”

Hughes said he was “beyond grateful” for all donations to the fundraiser, the initial target of which was £500.

When setting up the page, the 51-year-old had hit out at the “vile abuse of the images of the little girl”.