Thomas Muller - vs Hungary, €9m

Defeat to France in their first game has left Germany needing to finish Group F strongly. Muller has been largely overlooked by Euros fantasy managers but has a track record of delivering a big moments and goal difference could be crucial.

Breel Embolo - vs Turkey, €8m

There’s a lot on the line in Switzerland’s meeting with Turkey, and given how poor the Turks have looked, Embolo could profit. Xherdan Shaqiri’s set-piece duties also make him a shrewd pick against a defence that has failed to live up to its billing.

Thomas Meunier - vs Finland, €5.5m

Belgium have qualified and are likely to rotate for their final group stage outing, making someone like Kevin De Bruyne a risky choice. Meunier should keep his place at right-back, given Timothy Castagne’s injury, and offers plenty of attacking threat.

Denzel Dumfries - vs North Macedonia, €5.5m

Dumfries has put in two promising attacking performances from full-back, scoring twice, and though rotation is a concern, Frank de Boer seems to want to maintain momentum. North Macedonia only have pride to play for.

Jack Grealish - vs Czech Republic, €7.5m

England’s draw with Scotland means that there may be less rotation than expected as qualification is not secured, but Gareth Southgate will still hope to rest a couple of players at least. Grealish could benefit in that regard.

Ferran Torres - vs Slovakia, €8m

Spain haven’t played their second game at the time of writing, so predicting who plays the third is difficult, but Torres is a favourite of Luis Enrique, has looked threatening and should trouble an average Slovakia side. The usual caveats about rotation apply, mind.