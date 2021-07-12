Scotland fans celebrated England’s Euro 2020 heartbreak after Gareth Southgate’s men were beaten 3-2 on penalties in the final by Italy.

A Uefa fan park in Glasgow saw swarms of Scottish football supporters swap their country’s national attire for Italy’s as they hoped England could be thwarted.

And Scottish football fans also took to Twitter to declare their support for Roberto Mancini’s men ahead of the game.

One fan, who posted a Scotland sign with ‘twinned with Italy’, said: “Ahead of the England v Italy game, let’s take some time to remember the only team England couldn’t beat: Scotland.”

And another added: “Come on Italy, Scotland can’t stand a 90 minute match dominating conversation for another 55 years.”

The Scotsman also reported that the Glasgow Italian restaurant Eusebi Deli was fully booked after advertising that they were offering pasta in Italy colours.

A number of pubs in the Scottish capital were seen with Italy flags hanging outside their windows.

And there was even support for Italy from Scotland fans inside Wembley Stadium as one man held a sign which read: “We’re here for the Italian Job. P.S Love from Scotland.”

England’s defeat means their 55-year wait for a men’s major trophy goes on, while Italy triumphed for the first time since they won the 2006 World Cup.