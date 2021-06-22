A number of German clubs will light up their stadia in rainbow colours during Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 game between Germany and Hungary.

The move comes as a response to Uefa blocking a request from Munich mayor Dieter Reiter to illuminate the Allianz Arena as the government body believes it has a “political context”.

The home grounds of FC Cologne, Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt will all take part.

Others are showing solidarity in different ways: Mainz’ stadium only lights up in red and white so they will do that while Werder Bremen have put up Pride flags outside of their ground.

Axel Hellmann, a senior board member at Eintracht, said: “If Munich is not permitted to do it on Wednesday, then other stadia in the country must show our colours. Deutsche Bank Park will be switching on the rainbow for the game.”

A windmill near to the Allianz Arena will also be lit up in rainbow colours, according to BILD.

In a statement on Tuesday, Uefa announced that they had declined the request from the mayor of Munich due to the governing body being a “politically and religiously neutral organisation”.

“Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies – and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today,” a statement read.

“Discriminatory behaviour has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love.

“However Uefa, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – Uefa must decline this request.”

The request had been sent in protest against a new law passed by the Hungarian government last week that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.