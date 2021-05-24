ITV has announced its punditry line-up for the broadcaster’s coverage of Euro 2020.

The tournament was postponed last summer and is now set to begin on 11 June, with the final taking place on 11 July.

In the UK, TV coverage will be provided by the BBC and ITV, and the latter revealed its squad of pundits on Monday.

Former Manchester United team-mates and Sky Sports regulars Gary Neville and Roy Keane are among the names, as are ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness and former Gunners and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole.

Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes and former Lionesses forward Eni Aluko will also be part of ITV’s line-up.

“Led by main presenters Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, ITV’s Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion,” read an ITV statement.

“Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson.”

Other pundits include Patrick Vieira, Robert Earnshaw, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

“ITV will once again employ a referee analyst with former elite referee Peter Walton on hand to explain and clarify key decisions,” the ITV statement continued.

“Reporting during the tournament, which is uniquely hosted in 11 cities across the continent, will be Gabriel Clarke, Michelle Owen and Raman Bhardwaj.”