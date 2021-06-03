Euro 2020 news LIVE: Latest squad and injury updates as Alexander-Arnold suffers injury in England win
Follow all the latest tournament news and updates after Gareth Southgate’s side begin preparations with friendly win over Austria
England got their Euro 2020 preparations underway last night with a 1-0 win over Austria in Middlesbrough, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury has dampened the mood with less than two weeks before the Three Lions’ opening match against Croatia at Wembley.
There was joy for Bukayo Saka as the 19-year-old scored his first international goal to seal the warm-up win, as well as impressive performances from Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish, but manager Gareth Southgate now has a nervous wait as England assess Alexander-Arnold’s thigh strain. It’s one of several injury concerns for Southgate ahead of the tournament, with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also facing a battle in their bids to return to full fitness.
Southgate also condemned those at the Riverside Stadium who booed England taking the knee before kick-off, as sections of supporters continued to voice their opposition to the pre-match showing of solidarity towards anti-racism.
Elsewhere, a much-changed Scotland secured a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands to get their preparations underway, despite the ongoing uncertainty around the squad’s Covid-19 scare, while 10-man Wales were beaten 3-0 by tournament favourites France. England aren’t the only country to have fitness concerns, either, with Kevin De Bruyne set to miss Belgium’s opening game of the tournament.
We’ll bring you all the latest team news, reaction from last night’s friendlies and build-up to Euro 2020 throughout the day:
Who could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?
After selecting four right-backs in his 26-man England squad, Gareth Southgate joked that he would have chosen “five or six” if he could.
But after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury against Austria, the England manager could look to bolster his midfield options instead if the Liverpool full-back is forced to withdraw from the tournament.
Or would Southgate look to bring in another centre-back, following the international debuts of Ben Godfrey and Ben White on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the options Southgate has available if Alexander-Arnold is unavailable for the Euros.
Benzema speaks of ‘pride’ after France return
Karim Benzema made his first France appearance since 2015 last night as he lined-up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in Didier Deschamps’ attack for the 3-0 win over Wales.
The striker missed a first-half penalty and hit the post but was otherwise positive as he reflected on his return to the national team ahead of the Euros.
“Pride, joy, to be able to finally show what I could contribute on the pitch. I think tonight I felt liberated, it’s the kind of football I like,” he said.
“I tried to keep moving, to link up with my team-mates, to do everything I know how to do on the pitch, and it went well. The main thing is we won in style.
“It’s been a long time since I played with some of those guys. I think we can still fine-tune some things in training, so that next time it’s even more impressive and we can score even more goals.”
Wales looking to appeal Williams red card
Wales had the arduous test of facing tournament favourites France with 10 men for over an hour last night, as Robert Page’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat in Nice.
Neco Williams was dismissed after blocking Karim Benzema’s close-range shot with his arms outstretched, in what appeared to be a harsh decision.
The red card would rule Williams out of Wales’ second warm-up friendly against Albania on Sunday, but Page is hopeful the one-game suspension will be overturned.
“It’s a bitter one to take,” the Wales manager said. “I thought it was harsh to give a penalty in the first place but to send him off was a bitter blow.
“We’ll have a look at it [appealing against the decision], the staff are waiting to have a debrief and that will be one thing that we’ll speak about.
“That’s the disappointing thing, the plan was to play him for so many minutes tonight and then building up to Saturday, and we can’t do that now. If there’s a chance of doing it [appealing], we’ll do it.”
Scots six set to return to training
A depleted Scotland secured a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands last night in a positive opening warm-up game for Steve Clarke’s side ahead of Euro 2020.
And there was more good news as Clarke confirmed six of the players who missed the match will return to training this week ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Luxembourg.
John McGinn, Che Adams, Grant Hanley, David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson were unable to travel to Portugal for the friendly, as they were deemed close contacts of John Fleck following the midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test.
“We’ll take it a day at a time,” Clarke said. “The only one that won’t train is John Fleck. We’ll give him a couple days. He hasn’t returned any negative tests as of yet.”
Scott McTominay should also return for Clarke’s side following his involvement in the Europa League final last week.
De Bruyne set to miss Euro 2020 opener
England are far from the only country with key injury concerns ahead of the tournament.
Belgium are facing the prospect of opening their campaign without Kevin De Bruyne or Eden Hazard, with the former a major doubt for their fixture against Russia on 12 June.
“De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he’s ready,” Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said.
“He could be available for the Euros but we don’t know when at the moment. It’s too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side.”
Why Alexander-Arnold’s injury adds new problem for England
Alexander-Arnold’s injury was a reminder of how turbulent the build-up to international tournaments can be, writes The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.
“Southgate might well consider changing the make-up of his squad in terms of position, but that is also why the Alexander-Arnold injury articulated another issue.
“There are a number of key players going in to the tournament well off full fitness. Jordan Henderson was supposed to be involved against Austria, but felt some discomfort in the morning. Southgate felt he just couldn’t risk him, which shows how fraught his situation is.
“Both he and Harry Maguire are struggling to be fit for the Croatia game, which begs the question of whether the England manager surrendered an old principle of refusing to pick injured players.”
Southgate on Alexander-Arnold injury
Here’s what we know so far on the Liverpool full-back’s injury.
“It looks like his thigh but we don’t know the extent at the moment,” Southgate said. “Clearly it’s not a good sign that he had to walk off, and he looked in some discomfort with it. But we’ll know more in the next 24-48 hours.”
Alexander-Arnold could be seen mouthing “it’s gone” as he made his way off the pitch at the Riverside Stadium, and the 22-year-old required assistance as he hobbled round the perimeter.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s daily Euro 2020 live blog. We’ll be bringing you all the reaction from last night’s friendly matches, with England, Scotland and Wales all in action, as well as the rest of the build-up ahead of the tournament.
We’re now just eight days away from the opening fixture between Italy and Turkey, with England’s first match against Croatia taking place on 13 June.
With that in mind, attention today will be on the injury concerns in England’s camp, with Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to discover more about his thigh strain in the next 24-28 hours. Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire both have work to do ahead of the tournament as well.
