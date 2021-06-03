✕ Close Countdown to Euro 2020: Daily briefing

England got their Euro 2020 preparations underway last night with a 1-0 win over Austria in Middlesbrough, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury has dampened the mood with less than two weeks before the Three Lions’ opening match against Croatia at Wembley.

There was joy for Bukayo Saka as the 19-year-old scored his first international goal to seal the warm-up win, as well as impressive performances from Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish, but manager Gareth Southgate now has a nervous wait as England assess Alexander-Arnold’s thigh strain. It’s one of several injury concerns for Southgate ahead of the tournament, with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also facing a battle in their bids to return to full fitness.

Southgate also condemned those at the Riverside Stadium who booed England taking the knee before kick-off, as sections of supporters continued to voice their opposition to the pre-match showing of solidarity towards anti-racism.

Elsewhere, a much-changed Scotland secured a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands to get their preparations underway, despite the ongoing uncertainty around the squad’s Covid-19 scare, while 10-man Wales were beaten 3-0 by tournament favourites France. England aren’t the only country to have fitness concerns, either, with Kevin De Bruyne set to miss Belgium’s opening game of the tournament.

We’ll bring you all the latest team news, reaction from last night’s friendlies and build-up to Euro 2020 throughout the day:

