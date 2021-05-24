England manager Gareth Southgate (The FA via Getty Images)

Euro 2020 is just a matter of weeks from getting underway on 11 June and Gareth Southgate will announce England’s 26-man squad tomorrow afternoon at St George’s Park.

The final round of Premier League fixtures added yet more uncertainty for the Three Lions, with Kalvin Phillips suffering a “devastating” shoulder injury during Leeds’ victory against West Brom, while Burnley confirmed goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo surgery on his knee. Questions remain over the inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold, too, with England yet to show any inclination that the full-back will be picked, despite a resurgence in his form at Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Champions League and Europa League finals this week could yet raise more injury concerns.

Favourites France have already confirmed their squad, with Karim Benzema receiving a shock call-up for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, after the turmoil that overshadowed their 2018 World Cup campaign, Spain are set to announce their squad today. World No 1 ranked side Belgium have also already confirmed their squad, with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku all included. Depending champions Portugal will name their squad this week, as will Italy. Follow all the latest news below: