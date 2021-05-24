Euro 2020 news LIVE: Latest updates ahead of England squad announcement
Follow all the latest news ahead of the European Championships
Euro 2020 is just a matter of weeks from getting underway on 11 June and Gareth Southgate will announce England’s 26-man squad tomorrow afternoon at St George’s Park.
The final round of Premier League fixtures added yet more uncertainty for the Three Lions, with Kalvin Phillips suffering a “devastating” shoulder injury during Leeds’ victory against West Brom, while Burnley confirmed goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo surgery on his knee. Questions remain over the inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold, too, with England yet to show any inclination that the full-back will be picked, despite a resurgence in his form at Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Champions League and Europa League finals this week could yet raise more injury concerns.
Favourites France have already confirmed their squad, with Karim Benzema receiving a shock call-up for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, after the turmoil that overshadowed their 2018 World Cup campaign, Spain are set to announce their squad today. World No 1 ranked side Belgium have also already confirmed their squad, with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku all included. Depending champions Portugal will name their squad this week, as will Italy. Follow all the latest news below:
England suffer Kalvin Phillips injury scare
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips sustained a shoulder injury in the final minute of his side’s Premier League season, in what will be a huge concern to Gareth Southgate ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.
Phillips started all three of England’s World Cup qualifiers earlier this year and was expected to start alongside Declan Rice in Southgate’s midfield. The extent of the injury is not known but the 25-year-old was in discomfort and had to be removed from play.
“I couldn’t tell you if the injury is severe or not but I hope that he can go to the Euro,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa told BT Sport after the match.
“Sincerely I haven’t received any information as to the gravity of the injury. We all hope that it’s something that can be resolved quickly.
“Knowing the fortitude of Kalvin, I know he has the resources to quicken any problem he may have.”
Phillips was out for a month earlier this season with a shoulder injury, missing three matches for Leeds between October and November.
Many countries have already named their squads, including France, Germany and Scotland. You can track every player selected here.
Spain will be the latest team to announce their group today when Luis Enrique reveals his squad. That is expected to take place at 11am BST.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s daily live blog of Euro 2020 build-up, encompassing all the news, rumours and features ahead of the tournament this summer. With another Premier League season in the books, attention now turns to Gareth Southgate’s squad announcement, with the England manager revealing his 26-man group on Tuesday. There are still plenty of question marks over who Southgate is going to take, especially when it comes to Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, while there are a group of players from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United who have European finals to play in this week.
