✕ Close Countdown to Euro 2020: 18 days to go

England have confirmed their initial 33-man squad for Euro 2020. with Gareth Southgate yet to make several difficult final calls for this summer’s tournament.

There is a degree of experimentation with uncapped quartet Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale, who have all picked up their first Three Lions call-ups.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in contention despite speculation to the contrary, with the Liverpool star among four right-backs, though he could still be cut as part of the final trim to 26 before before Uefa’s cut-off of 1 June.

The main headache for Southgate continues to be injuries to key players, with doubts over Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, but all make it to the initial 33, but there is no luck for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who misses out completely after surgery on his knee.

Elsewhere there is news of Germany’s successor, former Bayern boss Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Low following a monumental 15-year stint in charge of Die Mannschaft.

Follow all the latest reaction and analysis with more fallout from Southgate’s initial squad, plus attention turns to the Manchester United players included in the squad and their involvement in the Europa League final tonight against Villarreal, plus build-up to the all-English Champions League final this Saturday between Manchester City and Chelsea.

READ MORE: