Euro 2020 news LIVE: England pick provisional squad as Hansi Flick confirmed as next Germany boss
All the latest squad updates and injury news ahead of this summer’s tournament
England have confirmed their initial 33-man squad for Euro 2020. with Gareth Southgate yet to make several difficult final calls for this summer’s tournament.
There is a degree of experimentation with uncapped quartet Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale, who have all picked up their first Three Lions call-ups.
While Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in contention despite speculation to the contrary, with the Liverpool star among four right-backs, though he could still be cut as part of the final trim to 26 before before Uefa’s cut-off of 1 June.
The main headache for Southgate continues to be injuries to key players, with doubts over Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, but all make it to the initial 33, but there is no luck for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who misses out completely after surgery on his knee.
Elsewhere there is news of Germany’s successor, former Bayern boss Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Low following a monumental 15-year stint in charge of Die Mannschaft.
Follow all the latest reaction and analysis with more fallout from Southgate’s initial squad, plus attention turns to the Manchester United players included in the squad and their involvement in the Europa League final tonight against Villarreal, plus build-up to the all-English Champions League final this Saturday between Manchester City and Chelsea.
Full provisional England Euro 2020 squad
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
