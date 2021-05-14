Scotland fans will receive approximately 2,700 tickets for their team’s Euro 2020 meeting with England.

The group-stage clash is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 18 June.

Scotland Supporters Club members have been informed of the allocation for the fixture, which is due to host a crowd of approximately 24,000.

About 2,000 tickets have been set aside for Scotland fans for group matches against Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden.

The Glasgow stadium is set to host around 12,000 fans for each game.

PA