Scotland fans chant in London tube station ahead of England Euro 2020 game
Euro 2020 braces for one of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures of the group stage on Friday as England take on Scotland at Wembley Stadium.
The game inevitably conjures fond memories for England fans of Euro 96, Uri Geller and Paul Gascoigne’s wonder goal, for which he lofted the ball over Colin Hendry, hammered it past Andy Goram and celebrated by inviting his teammate’s to send up his own “dentist’s chair” boozing exploits as “Three Lions” rang out.
But that golden summer day was a quarter of a century ago and Scotland are out for revenge at this year’s tournament, their side very impressive in qualifying and boasting such fine players as Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and John McGinn.
While England won their opener against Croatia 1-0 thanks to a Raheem Sterling strike, Scotland lost out 2-0 to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, helpless against Patrik Schick’s stunning second half lob from the halfway line.
They need to get something at a rain-lashed Wembley and their supporters believe they can.
The Scottish fans have been congregating in central London since Thursday and have been in fine voice, Steve Clarke’s be-kilted Tartan Army taking over Hyde Park and gathering in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus to belt out Baccara’s 1970s disco hit “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” at the top of their lungs.
Here are some of the very best pictures of the revellers ahead of kickoff.
