Gareth Southgate has announced his initial 33-man England squad for Euro 2020.

The Three Lions boss has named four uncapped players in his provisional selection with Brighton’s Ben White, Everton’s Ben Godfrey, West Brom’s Sam Johnston and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale all called up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of four right-backs included with the Liverpool man’s late-season form enough to see him included alongside Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Chelsea’s Reece James and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

Southgate has opted for an expanded group with injury concerns surrounding a number of his key players.

Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips have picked up knocks in recent weeks with the likes of Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish only just returning to full fitness after long lay-offs.

As many as 10 players are also involved in European finals over the next week with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all in action.

Southgate must then trim his selection down to a maximum of 26 before Uefa’s cut off of 1 June although he could opt for fewer.

England play Austria and then Romania in pre-tournament friendlies next week before they begin the tournament against Croatia on 13 June.