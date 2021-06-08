Supporters attending England’s Euro 2020 group stage matches will be able to show vaccine passports in order to gain access at Wembley for the first time at a major sporting event in the UK.

Fans who have received both Covid jabs at least 14 days before a match will be able to show confirmation on the NHS app, but those who have yet to be vaccinated will be required to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

Wembley will hold 22,500 fans for England’s group fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic, however, if the vaccine passport system proves successful larger crowds could still be permitted for the semi-finals and final.

The system will also provide a model to be implemented by Premier League clubs next season after fan were finally cleared to return to stadiums for the final two rounds of fixtures of the season.

Scottish fans travelling for their highly anticipated match against England on 18 June will have to obtain printed vaccination certificates from the devolved governments rather than using the NHS app.

On its website, the tournament’s organiser, Uefa, states: “All ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low-risk of transmitting Covid-19 to enter Wembley Stadium. Failure to do so will mean you’re unable to attend the match.

“This can be on your device (including a screenshot) or a printout. The test needs to be taken within 48 hours of the time stadium gates open (meaning three hours before match kick-off).”