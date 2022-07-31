England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 thanks to dramatic Chloe Kelly extra-time goal
England 2-1 Germany (after extra-time): Kelly scored in extra-time after Lina Magull had cancelled out Ella Toone’s opener
England won Euro 2022 in dramatic fashion at a packed Wembley as Chloe Kelly netted in the 110th minute to beat Germany 2-1.
The Lionesses looked set for victory when Ella Toone’s exquisite lob put them ahead on 62 minutes but Germany equalised on 79 minutes through Lina Magull.
However, Kelly poked home from close range to give England’s women a first major tournament trophy in their history.
More to follow...
