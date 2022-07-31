Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email

England won Euro 2022 in dramatic fashion at a packed Wembley as Chloe Kelly netted in the 110th minute to beat Germany 2-1.

The Lionesses looked set for victory when Ella Toone’s exquisite lob put them ahead on 62 minutes but Germany equalised on 79 minutes through Lina Magull.

However, Kelly poked home from close range to give England’s women a first major tournament trophy in their history.

More to follow...