Euro 2022 fixtures: Full schedule and venues for England, Northern Ireland and more

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.

“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.

“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish. This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.”

Spain are considered the slight favourites to clinch glory, though, with captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas aiming to replicate the success of Barcelona’s domestic treble. France and the Netherlands will also provide a major threat - although the Lionesses hammered the reigning European champions 5-1 in a warm-up match - while England must nullify Ada Hegerberg and avoid a slip-up against Norway in the group stage.

Match schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Group stage:

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England vs Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July

﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday 11 July

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)

Group A: England vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands vs Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (20:00, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July

Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)

Match venues