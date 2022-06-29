Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

Euro 2022 finally gets underway in July after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.

“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.

“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish. This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.”

Spain are considered the slight favourites to clinch glory, though, with captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas aiming to replicate the success of Barcelona’s domestic treble. France and the Netherlands will also provide a major threat - although the Lionesses hammered the reigning European champions 5-1 in a warm-up match - while England must nullify Ada Hegerberg and avoid a slip-up against Norway in the group stage.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the tournament.

Where can I watch Euro 2022?

Every game is being shown exclusively live across the BBC, including their main TV channels as well as digital platforms.

The vast majority of games will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two, and all matches will be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England’s fixtures

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England v Austria (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 11 July

Group A: England v Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Full match schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Group stage:

Wednesday 6th July

Group A: England v Austria (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 7th July

Group A: Norway v Northern Ireland (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 8th July

Group B: Spain v Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany v Denmark (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 9th July

Group C: Portugal v Switzerland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands v Sweden (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 10th July

Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France v Italy (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 11th July

Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: England v Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Tuesday 12th July

Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany v Spain (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 13th July

Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 14th July

Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15th July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, BBC Three / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 16th July

Group B: Finland v Germany (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Denmark v Spain (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 17th July

Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Sweden v Portugal (5pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 18th July

Group D: Iceland v France (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: Italy v Belgium (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th July

QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 21st July

QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 22nd July

QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 23rd July

QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July

SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 27th July

SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Final

Sunday 31st July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (5pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Match venues