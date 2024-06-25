Watch live: England fans gather in London to watch Euro 2024 game against Slovenia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as football fans gather in London to watch England’s Euro 2024 Group C match against Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate is confident his team will deliver an improved performance on Tuesday night (25 June) as the tournament hopefuls look to top their group following days of scrutiny and criticism.

An unconvincing 1-0 victory against Serbia in their opener was compounded by arguably their worst major tournament display under the former defender.

England were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw against Denmark last Thursday, leading to widespread examination and analysis of a team that has hit back at ex-players in recent days.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have been among the most vocal critics and Southgate, who claims to be “oblivious” about such comments, says it is time the Euro 2020 runners-up do their talking on the field.

“We have had time on the training pitch and plenty of discussions with the players,” the England manager said on the eve of Tuesday’s group finale against Slovenia.

“Obviously whatever I say is fairly irrelevant. We have to go and produce it on the pitch.”